Cowgirls Erika Piancastelli and Emily Vincent reunite to play for Team Forli

PRAGUE, Czech Republic (KPLC) - Former Cowgirl All-American Erika Piancastelli and standout Emily Vincent have once again reunited as members of team Forli that is participating in the European Cup that began August 19 and runs through August 24. Pool play will continue through Wednesday before the quarterfinals begin Thursday.
Team Forli is currently undefeated at 3-0 with wins over Neunkirchen (Germany), Rivas, and Vienna M-Stars.
Piancastelli, who recently helped Italy qualify for the 2020 Olympics, currently leads team Forli with a .556 batting average and a 1.556 slugging percent. She also tops the team with 10 RBI, five hits including two home runs, three doubles and has scored five runs.
In the opening game against Neunkirchen, Piancastelli was 2 for 2 with six RBI and one homerun.
Vincent played for McNeese from 2013-16, was a four-time All-Southland Conference performer and the second overall pick in the 2018 ASBA (American Softball Association) inaugural draft. She helped the Cowgirls to three conference titles and the 2016 NCAA Tournament.
The 2016 team MVP led McNeese in wins, innings pitched, ERA, strikeouts, and shutouts in 2015 and 2016.
Vincent is currently 1-0 in the circle with a 9-1 win over the Vienna M-Stars. She also has a .444 batting average with four hits including one double, one triple and one home run along with three RBI.
