Boil advisory announced for parts of Broad and Cherry Streets

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles has announced a boil advisory for parts of Broad and Cherry streets, according to Katie Harrington, Public Information Officer for Lake Charles.
Harrington said contractors working in the area accidentally ruptured a water main but it has been repaired at this time. Water pressure in the area dipped below the required levels so residents on Broad Street between 4th and 8th Avenues and Cherry Street between Mill and Broad Streets should boil their water until further notice.
The water district will rescind this boil advisory once it’s given the all clear from the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals’ Office of Public Health.
Residents should boil their water for one full minute in a clean container for making ice, brushing teeth, food preparation, or rinsing foods. The recommended one minute starts after the water is at a rolling boil. This does not apply to showering or bathing.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.