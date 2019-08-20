Allen Parish Sheriff: Juvenile in custody after shots fired at vehicle

KINDER, La. (KPLC) - The Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting near a Kinder apartment complex, according to Sheriff Doug Hebert.
The investigation began after witnesses reported a suspect shooting a gun near the apartments south of the casino. A car was damaged but no injuries have been reported, Hebert said.
According to Hebert, witnesses believed the young man was armed with a .22 and fled the scene. Deputies say they located the subject, who is described as a runaway from Beauregard Parish, in possession of a pellet rifle.
The suspect has been apprehended at this time and charges are pending. The shooting is still under investigation.
KPLC will update this story when more information is made available.
