Taysom Hill leads Saints to comeback win over Chargers in second preseason game

LOS ANGELES (WAFB) - It's only preseason, but a win is a win.
The Saints were down 17-3 at halftime but rallied in the second half to get the 19-17 win over the Chargers.
It was a tale of two halves for the Saints against the Chargers. In the first half, Teddy Bridgewater and the offense couldn't move the ball well and turned the ball over twice. The defense gave up too many yards through the air. Special teams gave up a long touchdown. But in the second half, the Saints were successful on the ground and through the air. They also found pay dirt twice.
Bridgewater struggled in this game. He missed on several throws, one of which resulted in an interception. He was 5-of-12 for just 40 yards and that pick. Taysom Hill, on the other hand, had success in the second half. He was 11-of-15 for 136 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 55 yards on four carries. He led the team in rushing and his longest run went for 23 yards. Running back Alvin Kamara finished with 15 yards on four carries, while wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. had two catches for 17 yards.
An interception by linebacker A.J. Klein led to a 33-yard field goal by Wil Lutz to give the Saints a 3-0 lead with a little more than 3:00 left in the first quarter.
The Saints made it inside the Chargers' 10-yard line in the second quarter, but a high pass by Bridgewater went off the hands of running back Dwayne Washington and into the hands of safety Jaylen Watkins. Los Angeles then drove the length of the field and quarterback Cardale Jones threw a 24-yard touchdown to wide receiver Andre Patton to put the Chargers up 7-3.
Chargers kicker Mike Badgley later made a 32-yard field goal with about 1:30 left in the first half to extend their lead to 10-3. Then, right before halftime, Troymaine Pope returned a Thomas Morstead the distance for an 81-yard touchdown to give the Chargers a 17-3 lead.
In the third quarter, Hill connected with wide receiver Austin Carr for a 27-yard touchdown. The Saints still trailed the Chargers 17-10 at that point. Later, the Saints looked like they were going to score again, but running back Devine Ozigbo fumbled on the 5-yard line and the Chargers recovered.
In the fourth quarter, Hill found Ozigbo in the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown. The two-point try failed and the Chargers maintained a 17-16 edge.
With 1:05 to go in the game, Lutz made a 28-yard field goal to give the Saints the 19-17 lead. Then, on the Chargers' next drive, linebacker Colton Jumper picked off a pass by Easton Stick and the Saints ran out the clock.
A couple of ex-Tigers made the stat sheet, as former LSU track star Cyril Grayson Jr. caught a pass for 23 yards and former LSU wide receiver Travin Dural hauled in two catches for 23 yards. Also, former LSU offensive lineman Will Clapp was at guard in the series that led the game-winning field goal.
The Saints are now 1-1 in preseason play.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.