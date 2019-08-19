Taysom Hill leads Saints to comeback win over Chargers in second preseason game

Bridgewater struggled in this game. He missed on several throws, one of which resulted in an interception. He was 5-of-12 for just 40 yards and that pick. Taysom Hill, on the other hand, had success in the second half. He was 11-of-15 for 136 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 55 yards on four carries. He led the team in rushing and his longest run went for 23 yards. Running back Alvin Kamara finished with 15 yards on four carries, while wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. had two catches for 17 yards.