SWLA Arrest Report - August 18, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for August 18, 2019.
Theodore Reid Dillard, 56, Dallas, TX: Out of state detainer; contempt of court.
Cassandra Kay Mericle, 31, Sulphur: Home invasion; property damage under $1,000.
Derrick Dewayne Parker, 36, Lake Charles: Dating partner abuse; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription.
Shane Dwayne Lowe, 43, Westlake: Resisting an officer; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Thomas Jude Billings, 38, Lake Charles: Fourth offense DWI; careless operation, operating a vehicle with a suspended license; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
David Ted Benoit, 53, Sulphur: Contraband in a penal institution; possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.
Jeremiah Keith Moore, 33, Iowa: Child endangerment.
Tavares James Freeman, 25, Lake Charles: First degree robbery; battery; theft under $1,000.
Rohaynee Roscott Jones, 21, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; theft under $1,000.
