SWLA Arrest Report - August 18, 2019

SWLA Arrest Report - August 18, 2019
(Source: KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville | August 19, 2019 at 5:53 AM CDT - Updated August 19 at 5:53 AM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for August 18, 2019.

Theodore Reid Dillard, 56, Dallas, TX: Out of state detainer; contempt of court.

Cassandra Kay Mericle, 31, Sulphur: Home invasion; property damage under $1,000.

Derrick Dewayne Parker, 36, Lake Charles: Dating partner abuse; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription.

Shane Dwayne Lowe, 43, Westlake: Resisting an officer; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Thomas Jude Billings, 38, Lake Charles: Fourth offense DWI; careless operation, operating a vehicle with a suspended license; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

David Ted Benoit, 53, Sulphur: Contraband in a penal institution; possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.

Jeremiah Keith Moore, 33, Iowa: Child endangerment.

Tavares James Freeman, 25, Lake Charles: First degree robbery; battery; theft under $1,000.

Rohaynee Roscott Jones, 21, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; theft under $1,000.

Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.