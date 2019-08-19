200 pounds of shrimp stolen from boat in Cameron Parish

200 pounds of shrimp stolen from boat in Cameron Parish
Hackberry man Joseph Keith Portie Jr. is under arrest after 200 pounds of shrimp were stolen from a boat in Cameron Parish, authorities said. (Source: Cameron Parish Sheriff's Office)
August 19, 2019 at 2:43 PM CDT - Updated August 19 at 2:48 PM

CAMERON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - A Hackberry man is under arrest after 200 pounds of shrimp were stolen from a boat in Cameron Parish, authorities said.

Cameron Parish Sheriff Ron Johnson said in a news release that the theft was reported on Friday.

Joseph Keith Portie Jr., 27, has been arrested on one count of possession of stolen things. Bond is set at $1,500.

Johnson said some of the shrimp have been recovered. The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible.

Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.