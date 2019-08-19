200 pounds of shrimp stolen from boat in Cameron Parish

CAMERON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - A Hackberry man is under arrest after 200 pounds of shrimp were stolen from a boat in Cameron Parish, authorities said.
Cameron Parish Sheriff Ron Johnson said in a news release that the theft was reported on Friday.
Joseph Keith Portie Jr., 27, has been arrested on one count of possession of stolen things. Bond is set at $1,500.
Johnson said some of the shrimp have been recovered. The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible.
