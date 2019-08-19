McNeese reopens to new and returning students today

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese State University’s “Howdy Rowdy″ welcome week for 2019 starts today, Monday, August 19, 2019.
Thousands of new and returning students are expected to be coming to the campus for the start of the Fall semester as the University sets up a variety of events over the next two weeks.
The “Howdy Rowdy” week was created to help students experience what campus and community life has to offer.
The following is the schedule of events:
- Monday, Aug. 19, Meet the Greeks: 9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., in the Quad. You can join the 11 Greek organizations for a day filled with food, fun and fellowship. Organizations will distribute information about joining their groups or supporting their philanthropic efforts.
- Tuesday, Aug. 20, Student Organizations Fair: 9 a.m. - noon or 6:30 p.m. - 8 p.m., in the Parra Ballroom, New Ranch. The annual Student Organizations Fair is a chance for students, faculty and staff to become acquainted with the over 100 recognized student organizations on campus.
- Wednesday, Aug. 21, Welcome Back Wednesday: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., in the New Ranch. The Student Life Coalition will hand out free novelties and food and provide music in the Student Union.
- Thursday, Aug. 22, Get Connected Day: 9 a.m. - noon, in the New Ranch. Various student support departments and academic areas will greet new students, hand out information about the services they provide and answer general questions.
- Monday, Aug. 26, Campus Ministries Day: 9 a.m. - noon, in the New Ranch. McNeese’s campus ministry student organizations will distribute information to students regarding worship services, meetings and free lunch programs.
- Tuesday, Aug. 27, SGA Day: 10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., in the New Ranch. The McNeese Student Government Association will host a day of free food, music and cool giveaways to show its appreciation for the McNeese student body. Students can also learn more about how to be involved with the SGA.
- Wednesday, Aug. 28, Wellness Wednesday: 9 a.m. - noon, in the New Ranch. To promote student wellness, Student Health Services will provide information and resources on academic, emotional, nutritional and sexual health as well as responsible alcohol consumption.
- Thursday, Aug. 29, Community Day: 9 a.m. - noon., in the Parra Ballroom, New Ranch. Local business and community service agencies will have informational booths in the New Ranch about their products and services, as well as opportunities for part-time employment or internships for students.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.