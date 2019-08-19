Louisiana deputy dies while serving with Army Reserve

Governor releases statement mourning his death in non-combat incident in Saudi Arabia

Specialist Clayton Horne, of the Winn Parish village of Atlanta, was a 23-year-old Winn Parish sheriff's deputy who was serving as a military police officer with the U.S. Army Reserve in Saudi Arabia. [U.S. Army file photo]
By Curtis Heyen | August 19, 2019 at 5:14 PM CDT - Updated August 19 at 6:07 PM

WINN PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A Louisiana sheriff’s deputy died while serving as a military police officer with the U.S. Army Reserve in Saudi Arabia.

Specialist Clayton Horne, 23, of the Winn Parish village of Atlanta fell off a tower in Riyadh, according to the Winn Parish sheriff’s and Louisiana governor’s offices.

“Clayton was an excellent deputy, and I was looking forward to him completing his tour and returning to work at the Sheriff’s Office,” says a statement the Winn Parish Sheriff’s Office posted Saturday on its Facebook page.

“... Please keep his family and friends in your prayers during this most difficult time.”

On Monday, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards released the following statement mourning Horne’s death Saturday “as a result of wounds sustained by a non-combat related incident ... .”

“It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the loss of Spc. Clayton Horne, of Atlanta, La., who died serving his country in Saudi Arabia while supporting Operation Inherent Resolve. Spc. Horne made the ultimate sacrifice on behalf of all of us, and the people of our nation and our state owe him and his family an enormous debt of gratitude. Spc. Horne not only served as a military police officer but also a Winn Parish sheriff’s deputy, dedicating his life to keeping people safe. We can never thank him enough for his commitment to our state and our country. Please join me and Donna in prayer for this young man’s family, friends and fellow soldiers during this difficult time.”
— Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards

