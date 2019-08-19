Louisiana deputy dies while serving with Army Reserve

“It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the loss of Spc. Clayton Horne, of Atlanta, La., who died serving his country in Saudi Arabia while supporting Operation Inherent Resolve. Spc. Horne made the ultimate sacrifice on behalf of all of us, and the people of our nation and our state owe him and his family an enormous debt of gratitude. Spc. Horne not only served as a military police officer but also a Winn Parish sheriff’s deputy, dedicating his life to keeping people safe. We can never thank him enough for his commitment to our state and our country. Please join me and Donna in prayer for this young man’s family, friends and fellow soldiers during this difficult time.”

— Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards