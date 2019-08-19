Lake Charles man arrested for 4th offense DWI

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man has been arrested for 4th offense DWI and other charges, according to Louisiana State Police Troop D.
State Police Spokesman, Trooper Derek Senegal, says Troop D received a call to investigate a single vehicle crash near US 171 and Joe Miller Road around 6:29 a.m. on Sunday, August 18, 2019.
During their investigation of the scene Troopers say the determined that the driver, Thomas J. Billings, 38, had run off the right side of the road and struck 6 mail boxes.
According to Troopers they say they suspected that Billings was intoxicated and found marijuana in his possession.
Billings was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center with a $34,500 bond for DWI 4th offense, careless operation, operating a vehicle with a suspended license, possession of a Schedule I drug, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Toxicology samples were taken from Billings and have been submitted for analysis.
