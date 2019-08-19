Hackberry man arrested for home invasion, rape

CAMERON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - A Hackberry man has been arrested following a months long investigation into accusations of home invasion and rape.
Eddie Bird, 26, was arrested Sunday, although the allegations date to May 2019, Cameron Parish Sheriff Ron Johnson said in a news release.
Johnson said the Cameron Parish received a report of a rape around 12:30 a.m. on May 14, 2019. The victim told deputies that they had been dropped off by a friend at their residence and that the suspect later entered the residence and raped them before leaving.
Johnson said Bird was identified as a suspect following an “extensive investigation.” Bird was arrested on counts of home invasion and second-degree rape. He is being held on $100,000 bond.
Detectives Tammy Gaspard and Randy Hunt are the investigators.
