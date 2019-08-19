Former LSU basketball player Josh Gray, now with Pelicans, meets with lt. gov. about motivating others

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Josh Gray, a former guard at LSU and current member of the New Orleans Pelicans, met with Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser Monday.
Gray wants to use his platform to motivate people statewide who have had to deal with unfortunate circumstances to continue to work hard and stay positive while trying to reach their goals.
The lieutenant governor and his office work to promote and highlight the beauty of the state and felt Gray’s endeavor falls right in line with their mission.
They want to help Gray spread his inspiring message.
