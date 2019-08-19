FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered daily downpours; otherwise the August swelter continues

Rain chances will be on the increase later in the week and weekend as a trough of low pressure sets up over the northern Gulf and lingers for a few days, increasing rain chances and providing quite a bit more heat relief later this week. Rainfall amounts over the next several days could be on average around 2 to 3 inches through the upcoming weekend, although not all locations will see rain every single day with the scattered coverage of the downpours we get much of the week ahead.