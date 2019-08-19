FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered daily downpours; otherwise the August swelter continues

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As you get ready to head out the door this morning and send to kids to school, prepare for a very similar day to watch we saw both Saturday and Sunday where a few spots see rain during the morning, mainly coastal locations, while inland spots stay dry, although you’ll want to take an umbrella as scattered downpours develop through the day, with a good chance continuing for afternoon school activities.
The humidity continues, which will mean our nighttime lows will average out in the middle to upper 70s to just below 80 along and south of the Lake Charles area. High temperatures outside of the downpours will top out in the lower to middle 90s with heat index values between 104-107 during the afternoon, so make sure to take your same heat precautions this week.
Rain chances will be on the increase later in the week and weekend as a trough of low pressure sets up over the northern Gulf and lingers for a few days, increasing rain chances and providing quite a bit more heat relief later this week. Rainfall amounts over the next several days could be on average around 2 to 3 inches through the upcoming weekend, although not all locations will see rain every single day with the scattered coverage of the downpours we get much of the week ahead.
The good news is that despite what some social media chatter has suggested over the past few days, there are no models that bring any sort of tropical storm or hurricane into the Gulf this week. The biggest concern will be a heavy rain threat, depending on the exact track a very weak trough of low pressure moves as it heads our direction from the southeastern Gulf later this week.
We’ll be seeing high rain chances in the weekend forecast for sure, but no tropical storm or hurricane this go-round. September proves to be a much busier month, and all signs point to things waking up in the Atlantic, although time will tell. There is a very good chance we go through the entire month of August with no named storm in the entire Atlantic basin.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
