First Alert Forecast: Daily scattered showers and storms limit the afternoon heat

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - For the rest of our day, it will be rainy. There should be more scattered showers and storms around. I do not think it will be a washout, though. These showers should be small but could bring heavy rain for a brief time. There should also be plenty of lightning involved too. We already have some of this rain around us. Temperatures will be warm in the meantime and will warm up to the lower 90s. After the rain arrives, the temperature should cool down a little more.
This evening, the temperature should not be too much of an issue. The rain will be winding down. So, I would keep an umbrella with you if you have any outdoor plans. Since we will have plenty of rain through the afternoon, the temperature will be a little cooler in the evening. It will be hu8mid though!
Overnight, it will be warm and muggy. Temperatures will not cool down much overnight. Lows will be in the mid to upper 70s. The humidity will be up to nearly 100%. It will certainly be uncomfortable! There will be plenty of clouds around with not much rain. All the rain should have come to an end by sunset, maybe shortly after. So, through the night, I don’t expect any more.
Tuesday will likely have more rain. There may not be quite as many showers, though. It should not be a washout, but heavy downpours are still possible. I have the rain chances up to 40%. Most of the rain should eb in the afternoon. I would keep your rain gear with you if you have any outdoor plans. Temperatures will warm up to the lower 90s.
Wednesday and Thursday will not be much different from Tuesday. There will be a 40% chance of rain with scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. The rain should not be widespread. I do not expect much sunshine during he day as the clouds will be persistent. Temperatures will warm up to the lower 90s in the afternoon.
Friday will likely be a little different in a sense. There will still be rain and storms, along with a 40% chance of rain. The difference will be how we get the rain. Normally, we would see the rain from daytime heating. This time, it may be from a surge of tropical moisture. This will only bring more rain, but no organized activity.
Most of the rain will be over the upcoming weekend. Saturday and Sunday will both have a good chance for some heavy downpours with that extra surge of moisture. I have a 60% chance of rain for both days. Similar to last weekend, I would not cancel any plans. There may be a few breaks to get outside during the day. With all the rain around, and the lack of sunshine, the temperatures should top out in the upper 80s.
In the tropics, there is no activity. There is no chance of development within the next 2-5 days. Most of this is because of the Saharan dust moving off the coast of Africa. That is preventing any storms from developing. Now that we are in the beginning of August, the tropics are expected to become more active. As long as the Saharan dust sticks around, the tropics will remain at least somewhat quiet.
One area we are watching beyond the five days in the gulf. There is a chance some storms try to become more organized over some time. It looks like this will just be a rain-maker. There’s still no threat to us right now, and we will be keeping our eyes on anything that may form and will keep you updated.
