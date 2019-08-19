Cameron Parish School Board implements program to reward kindness

Cameron Parish (KPLC) - For the second year in a row Cameron Parish continues their S.T.A.R. program, which awards students and teachers for being kind. It stands for Students and Staff, Thank you, and Recognition.
Award recipients Toni Sibelle, and Olivia Boudreaux said it was an honor to be selected.
“I cried," Sibelle said. "I felt like I was being appreciated for what I’ve been doing with the students here at school.”
Clair Marceaux helped create the program. She says it’s given once a month to recognize students and teachers for their character.
“Very simply, a way to recognize good deeds and kindness,” Marceaux said.
Superintendent Charley Lemons came to Marceaux to help create the program last school year. Teachers nominate students and faculty throughout the district.
“You get to spend money on yourself and just be appreciated," Sibelle said. "The overall thing is to know that you are appreciated by your co-workers, and the administration, and the supervisors.”
“I take great pride in knowing that those students are ones who value being kind to one another and supporting one another," Marceaux said. "That it’s not simply about the grades on a report card or a scholarship application but that we care about one another.”
Award recipients receive a round of golf with Sheriff Ron Johnson, movie passes for four, hundred dollar gift cards, and free hotel rooms in the Lake Area.
“We can continue to recognize human decency in our parish and award those who are willing to care for one another in our school system,” Marceaux said.
