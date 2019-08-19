Cameron LNG fined $41,600 for not reporting leaks

HACKBERRY, La. (KPLC) - Cameron LNG is being fined for not reporting two separate leaks at their Hackberry export facility earlier this year.
According to the United States Department of Transportation’s Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, or PHMSA, the first leak happened on Jan. 9, 2019. The report states, “during commissioning activities of the BOG compressors, CLNG [Cameron LNG] Operations observed an intermittent LNG leak...a temperature variance in the pipe consequently caused LNG to leak from the XV-60001 outlet flange.”
The second leak occurred on on May 15, 2019, when “CLNG personnel observed LNG dripping near the isolation valve of the low pressure dry flare header at the battery limits between ISBL Train 1 and OSBL in WA-110, a the south-east corner of Train 1.” That incident occurred the day after President Trump visited the export facility and on the same day Cameron LNG announced it began pipeline feed gas flow in preparation of starting up Train 1 and commencing LNG production.
The report goes on to say both times leaks were discovered, Cameron LNG “did not consider the LNG release an incident or a significant event and therefore failed to make the required NRC notification.”
“We take safety and compliance very seriously and our excellent safety and environmental protection track record at Cameron LNG is a testament to that commitment," said Anya McInnis, with Cameron LNG. “On Friday, August 16, 2019, Cameron LNG filed its response to the notice issued by the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) and requested a hearing on the matter. Cameron LNG is committed to working closely with PHMSA to resolve the matter.”
When asked why the LNG leaks were not reported, the company referred 7News to their original statement.
PHMSA also noted Cameron LNG’s emergency response plan “does not provide sufficient detail for reporting incidents” and their procedure plan “does not outline the required events for reporting, includes unclear direction for the reporting of incidents, and does not provide personnel with basic description of company defined events that meet the definition of an incident.”
“PHMSA reviewed the circumstances and supporting documentation involved in the probable violation and recommended Cameron LNG to be preliminarily assessed a civil penalty of $41,600,” said PHMSA representative Jim McKinney.
In the report, Cameron LNG is subject to a civil penalty of no more than $213,268 per violation per day, with a maximum fine of up to $2,132,679.
Cameron LNG has 30 days from the initial date the case was opened, July 30, 2019, to respond or request a hearing before the final order.
