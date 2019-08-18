Southern defense creates turnovers, puts pressure on QBs in second scrimmage

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The offense and defense admittedly kept things pretty straight forward and vanilla Saturday at Southern, as the Jags held their second and final scrimmage of fall camp.
However, the defense seemed to have the advantage, creating multiple turnovers and putting pressure on the quarterbacks.
“We got good work,” said head coach Dawson Odums. “We just wanted to have good, thud tempo, keep it ‘Bobby Basic,’ and see if our guys are recalling the information we’re coaching.”
“I feel like we competed today but we just did the basics,” added senior linebacker Calvin Lunkins. “Didn’t want to show everyone what we’re trying to do. So, just did the basics and try to run to the ball with effort.”
“I think that’s ... the type of day today was for the entire team,” explained senior center Jaylon Brinson. “Just working on the mechanics and the things we’ve been working on all camp. Not necessarily always about the flashy plays but making sure that we’re doing the right techniques and doing our job per the play.”
Preparation for the season opener at McNeese will begins Monday.
“Having a healthy football team is the most important. Over time, since I’ve been the head coach, knowing our schedule at the beginning of the year, just being able to have that wisdom and saying, ‘You know what? I know what our guys can do. Let’s go out here, let’s thud it up, let’s stay up, let’s stay healthy.’ Now, we can go into next week knowing who we’ve got and not having to worry about somebody being out and really getting our best football team to the gate,” Odums added.
After the scrimmage, he specifically mentioned the position battles happening in the secondary, as both starting cornerback positions are open. Robert Rhem and Glen Brown return with experience and are the projected starters, but Odums said the players behind those two guys are also pushing those them to get better.
Many students and fans also packed onto Southern’s campus for the university’s Fall Fan Fest. Coaches and players were there to meet and greet the fans. They were even treated to a performance from the Human Jukebox.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.