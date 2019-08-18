LSU basketball rolls past Valencia in second game of Spain tour

“I thought we played better; I thought we did a lot of the little things better," said head coach Will Wade. “We did a better job of getting on the offensive glass. Our defensive rotations were still a little bit slow. It was good to see some guys get in there and make some things happen. I was really proud of Aundre Hyatt. We hadn’t seen how he could react. He had been hurt with the knee injury a little bit. I was proud to see [James] Bishop bounce back. He didn’t play like himself that first game for whatever reason. Today he was a lot more like himself. 24 assists on 12 turnovers and a couple of the turnovers were late. A couple of calls against us late, so we probably only had 8 or 9 turnovers. I was pleased with the way we took care of the ball a lot better. We had a ton of deflections. We had 29 in the first half. We were active defensively. We got the ball in the paint. We just played a lot closer to our game. We got a couple free throw offensive rebounds. We just did things a lot better. Overall, I was pleased.”