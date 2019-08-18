Lightning strike may have caused house fire near Gillis

MOSS BLUFF, La. (KPLC) -Firefighters are investigating a house fire that may have been caused by a lightning strike.
Ward 1 Fire Chief Kent Buller says shortly before 5 p.m., they were called to a house fire in the 1000 block of Wilderness Ln. on reported smoke and fire coming from the attic of a home, due to a lightning strike.
Buller says that the residents were home at the time of the fire.
It was when a neighbor notified them that they realized their house was on fire.
No injuries were reported.
Ward 1 Fire, Ward 6 Fire, Lake Charles Fire, Westlake Fire, Houston River Fire, Beauregard District 1, as well as the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office and Acadian Ambulance all assisted.
