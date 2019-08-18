First Alert Forecast: Afternoon shower and storm chances continue daily

Monday we’ll start off with warm and humid conditions. We’ll see showers and storms during mid morning hours along coastal areas that move in land during the afternoon. We’ll also see additional showers and storms popping up thanks to daytime heating. Rain will continue to be hit or miss during the afternoon. Those of us who do not get a cooling shower will continue to see heat soar. Air temperatures top out in the low 90s, but we’ll feel like the triple digits through the majority of the afternoon. Use caution when spending time outside! Stay hydrated and take frequent breaks. As storms will pop up quickly and could develop into thunderstorms remember, ‘When thunder roars, head indoors!' Shower and storm activity diminish just after that sunset period. It’ll continue to be humid and warm into the evening hours as temperatures fall into the 70s overnight.