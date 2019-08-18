Brees sits, Taysom Hill throws 2 TD’s in a Saints win over the Chargers

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - For the second consecutive preseason game Drew Brees didn’t take a snap for the Saints. His backup, Taysom Hill, delivered in his absence with two touchdown passes.
A Wil Lutz field goal at the end of the contest was the difference, giving the Saints a 19-17 win.
Brees did deliver a memorable preseason speech, after not playing a down in the game. Brees yelled out “Suns out, guns out” in the Saints huddle. That phrase is used on popular t-shirts worn at the beach.
Teddy Bridgewater got the start for the Black and Gold, and it just wasn’t his day. The Saints only scored three points with No. 2 QB playing almost two quarters. He finished 5-of-12 passing for 40 yards with an interception and a fumble.
A miscommunication between rookie center Eric McCoy and Bridgewater foiled a fourth down try in the first quarter. McCoy snapped the ball before Bridgewater could react, killing a drive.
In the second quarter, the Saints were in the red zone, but a high Bridgewater pass was intercepted. Black and Gold running back Dwayne Washington couldn’t handle the throw, Jaylen Watkins intercepted it for the Chargers.
Hill delivered two touchdown passes in the second half. The Saints 3rd-string QB found a wide open Austin Carr for a 27-yard TD, and Devine Ozigbo for a 1-yard score.
The Saints special teams had a rough day in Carson, CA. Right before half, Troymaine Pope returned a punt 81 yards for a score. That gave the 'Bolts a 17-3 lead at half.
