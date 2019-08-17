Thunderstorms shorten Saturday’s scrimmage

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Thunderstorms forced an early end to McNeese’s second scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday morning, but not before the Cowboys were able to get in around 50 plays that once again, saw both sides of the ball make some plays.
Offensively, the running game rolled up 104 yards on 24 carries for a 4.3 yards per carry average.
J’Cobi Skinner led the way with 50 yards on nine carries with the No. 1 offense while Jonathan Williams added 32 yards on five carries when running with the No. 3 offense.
Defensively, Darion Dunn intercepted a pass and returned it 40 yards for a touchdown while Colby Richardson recorded a sack.
“We’re looking for consistency, looking for production and looking for results,” said head coach Sterlin Gilbert. “We still have spots that have to be filled. We’re going to go back and look at the tape and continue to get better.”
The offense scored one touchdown in the shortened scrimmage when quarterback Cody Orgeron connected with wide receiver Rhashid Bonnette on a 5-yard toss.
Orgeron finished the scrimmage with just four pass attempts, completing that one. He did have two deep balls that were on target but the defenders made good plays to knock the balls loose.
The Cowboys also worked on the kicking and punting game with Bailey Raborn punting the ball four times for a 52.0 average. His longest was a 60-yard bomb that took a friendly bounce and rolled out of bounds at the 2-yard line.
McNeese will return to the practice field Sunday morning and will move to the afternoons beginning Monday due to the start of the fall semester.
