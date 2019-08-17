2019 St. Jude Dream House holds first open house

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Hundreds in the Lake Area made their way to Graywood Plantation on Saturday for the first open house of the 2019 St. Jude Dream Home.
There was a line around the home in the morning with people waiting for the first look at what could be their future home.
People’s reactions as they walked through the home were glowing.
“I love the high ceilings, that it’s open, decorated just beautiful, everything," said Amy Greer as she toured the home.
Some people were already planning their move-in.
“I told them, I said I have space for me, for artwork, office space, workshop space," Pamela Sonnier, one of the open house visitors said.
Kim Salvador with Salvador Custom Homes said one of the most special parts of the house is all of the St. Jude touches throughout the home.
“We did the ABC’s of St. Jude. Which, one of our little patients was here the other day, and her mom said it brought tears to her eyes, to see the ABC’s of St. Jude, because that is one of the main things from St. Jude, they have that artwork on display," Salvador said.
It’s that specialness that sold the dream home tickets in a record time, and brought people from all across the community together at the home.
If you missed the first Dream Home open house, it’s open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. through Sept. 15.
