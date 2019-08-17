Sports Person of the Week - Rachel Palet

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The McNeese soccer team is coming off arguably their best season in team history. Posting a program record 13 wins, including a home victory against Arkansas.
“To beat a team like that really put us on a hill and really boosted our confidence,” senior midfielder Rachel Palet said. “We showed that we are that team and we can beat teams like that.”
A key returner from last years squad is midfielder Rachel Palet. The senior is a preseason all-conference first team selection and is set to take the next step as the leader of the Cowgirls.
“I like to show what I can do and have other people follow me," Palet admitted. "I’m not too vocal but I like to show through my work ethic with me on the field working hard. I think they’ve responded well to that.”
With the 2019 season right around the corner, Palet plans to close out her career at McNeese on a high note.
“I want to win a championship," Palet expressed. "I want to go to the tournament, I want to win conference, I want to win the tournament. I’m setting the bar really high, this is my last season here.”
