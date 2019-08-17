Parents voice frustrations over school buses not having air conditioning





The topic of air conditioning on buses comes up periodically in Southwest Louisiana due to the nature of our climate. We take the transportation of our students very seriously and take pride in transporting thousands of them each and every day. While some of our special needs and activity trip buses are specified for air conditioning, regular daily route buses have never had air conditioning listed in the bid specifications. When analyzing the cost of purchasing and maintaining air conditioning on route buses compared to the average length of time students spend on buses and the number of days with extreme heat, the costs/benefit has not been logical.