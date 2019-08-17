First Alert Forecast: Daily chances of afternoon thunderstorms continues

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Through the rest of the afternoon expect hit or miss showers and storms to continue. Storms are moving from southwest to northeast so keep checking the radar as storms continue to move inland from the Gulf. This will give us a good chance at a cool down through this afternoon, but without the rain its going to feel like the triple digits. This also depends on when storms move through your area. DeRidder saw a storm move through already and got a brief cool down, but now with added moisture in the air when the sun comes back out it’ll start to heat up once again. If you have any evening plans, be sure to check the radar, but indoor plans would be the best option especially with this heat! Overnight, we’ll slowly cool down into the upper 70s!