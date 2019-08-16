Vinton woman accused of deserting 2-year-old child

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office says that a woman was arrested for child desertion and a number of drug charges yesterday.
Deputies responded to a call about a 2-year-old boy in the middle of the road on Nichols Street in Vinton on August 15, 2019. The caller told dispatchers that the boy had been in the road for an unknown period of time and had been brought back to his home by a witness.
On arrival, deputies found the child’s mother, Anastasia J. Waddell, 34, of Vinton, who they say was passed out in a chair in her living room.
Deputies say they were able to wake Waddell up but saw what they believed to be synthetic marijuana in her lap. During a search of the home deputies say they found more illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia.
Waddell was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center for child desertion, illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of synthetic marijuana, and possession of a Schedule IV drug. Her bond is currently still pending.
The 2-year-old was released into the custody of the father by the Department of Children and Family Services.
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Deputy John Montgomery is the arresting deputy on the case and Detective Shelly Trahan is the lead investigator.
