Two arrested for intentionally setting fire to Jennings home in 2017

JENNINGS, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office has arrested two individuals in relation to a 2017 house fire in Jennings, according to a post on the Fire Marshal’s Facebook page.
Joseph Clark Jr., 54, and Stacey Bernard Clark, 53, were booked in the Jeff Davis Parish Jail. The two are accused of arson and insurance fraud.
The Fire Marshal’s Office said the former couple set fire to their home back in 2017 to collect insurance money.
Joseph Clark faces one count of arson with intent to defraud while Stacey Clark faces one count of insurance fraud.
The investigation began in Aug. of 2017, when the Jennings Fire Department asked for the help of the State Fire Marshal’s Office to assist in finding out the origin and cause of a house fire located on Shirley Drive in Jennings.
According to the Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire began in a bedroom and has “suspicious circumstances” surrounding the potential cause. Authorities have continued the investigation over the past two years. Witness statements and evidence were obtained that led to identifying Joseph and Stacey Clark as suspects in the case.
In a recent interview with investigators, Stacey Clark admitted that hours before the fire, Joseph Clark told her he was planning to burn the house down. Despite this knowledge, she filed an insurance claim for the fire loss.
Warrants were obtained for the pair and they were taken into custody on Aug. 16, 2019. The investigation is ongoing and could result in additional charges.
The State Fire Marshall’s Office has an anonymous Arson Tip Line, where information on this case or any other suspicious fire-related activity can be submitted at 1-800-256-5452.
