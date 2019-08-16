Tre’Quan Smith, Emmanuel Butler, and P.J. Williams among players that shined in Saints-Chargers workout

Latavius Murray runs through Charger tacklers.
By Garland Gillen | August 15, 2019 at 5:37 PM CDT - Updated August 15 at 9:53 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints and Chargers met up for Day 1 of their dual workouts in California, and they didn’t disappoint.

The practice started with 1-1 drills between receivers and cornerbacks. Saints’ Tre’Quan Smith went a perfect 3-3 in this drill.

Smith makes big catches in 1-1 drills

Undrafted rookie Emmanuel Butler possibly produced the catch of the day during the same practice period. Butler was dealing with blanket coverage, but still hauled in the pass.

Emmanuel Butler pulls in big catch against Chargers

The Saints defense had an up-and-down day against Philip Rivers. P.J. Williams picked the veteran QB in 11-11 drills. But later on, Rivers connected with Travis Benjamin for a touchdown.

P.J. Williams intercepts Philip Rivers

Rivers to Travis Benjamin for the TD

Coach Payton thought the practice was productive, and most importantly no major injuries.

