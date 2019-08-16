TDL: Two-A-Days - DeRidder Dragons

“It starts with KJ sat quarterback. Its going to start and end with him. Running back, we have Jalyn Thurman coming back from last year. He was a defensive back for us last year and got some running back reps at the end and did a great job for us. He’ll be a two-way guy for us, which is tough, but he’s up for the challenge," said Parmley. "Receiver wise we have Ashton Broussard coming back who was a good player for us in the end. We’re hoping to have other guys step up for us.”