SWLA Arrest Report - August 15, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for August 15, 2019.
Daniel Scott Dugas, 37, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of stolen things under $1,000; use of a controlled dangerous substances in the presence of minors; contempt of court.
Bradley Alexander-Claude Pryor, 30, Sulphur: No turn signals; possession of a Schedule III drug; contempt of court.
Percy Lee Mays, 45, Lake Charles: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule II drug; resisting an officer.
Lance Joshua Boutte, 36, Lake Charles: Simple burglary; contempt of court.
Terrance Keith Bates, 23, Lake Charles: First degree robbery.
Xavier Lane Fontenot, 21, Ragley: Third offense DWI; speeding; no seat belt; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.
Jamesa Trinella Burks, 39, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a convicted felon; simple battery; aggravated assault.
Justin Craig Manning, 30, Lake Charles: Probation violation (3 charges); identity theft of $300 to $500; theft under $1,000; identity theft of $1,000 or more; illegal transmission of monetary funds (2 charges); first offense possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia (2 charges); contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.
Roosevelt Williams Sr., 42, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges).
Michael Paul Shelton, 40, Cameron: Second offense possession of drug paraphernalia.
Cassie Nichol Banki, 33, Sulphur: Encouraging or contributing to child delinquency, dependency, or neglect; use of a controlled dangerous substances in the presence of a minor.
Seth Rojas, 18, Lake Charles: Nonconsenusal disclosure of a private image; carrying of weapons during the commission of a crime; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Raymond Paul Casteel, 30, Sulphur: Indecent behavior with juveniles.
Robert Lee Griffith, 54, DeQuincy: Contempt of court (3 charges); simple escape; obscenity; entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden; vagrancy; disturbing the peace.
Julie Navarre Barbre, 42, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; second offense possession of drug parphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Matthew Ryan Henneman, 36, Abilene, TX: Possession of stolen things between $5,000 and $25,000; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Erika Jean Anderson, 42, Lake Charles; Theft between $1,000 and $5,000; possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Edward Calvin Pickett, 51, DeRidder: Aggravated assault with a firearm; contempt of court.
Belinda Kay Miltenberge, 48, Cameron: Federal detainer.
Horace Van Stevens, 37, Lake Charles: Second degree robbery.
Anastasia Joy Waddell, 34, Vinton: First offense possession of synthetic marijuana; use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor; child desertion; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Christopher James Williams Jr., 20, Lake Charles: Assault by drive-by shooting.
Devan Kade Broussard, 26, Sulphur: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Eric Christopher Spencer, 41, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug.
David Glen Prater, 64, Westlake: Third offense DWI.
James A Lastrapes, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; first offense DWI; careless operation; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; expired plates.
Jacob Todd Dupuis, 29, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; operating a vehicle while under suspension; second offense DWI; careless operation.
Joshua Shane Mann, 20, Sulphur: First offense DWI; production, manufacture; distribution; or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; careless operation.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.