Spillway repairs resume at Toledo Bend

Since it has been several years since a significant draw down has occurred, this will be a good opportunity for residents along the shoreline to inspect and make necessary repairs to boathouses, piers, retaining walls, and related structures. Construction approval applications for this type of activity can be obtained from the SRA-TX Toledo Bend Division Office (409-565-2273) for Texas residents or from the SRA-LA Pendleton Office (318-256-4112) for Louisiana residents.