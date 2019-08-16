Saints fans show up in big numbers for dual practice with Chargers

COSTA MESA, CA. (WVUE) - They may be hundreds of miles from New Orleans, but Southern California has its fair share of Saints fans, and they showed up here today.
They arrived early, hours in advance of today’S joint workout with the Chargers. For a lot of them it’s a rare opportunity TO see their favorite team up close and personal.
For them it’s a chance too good to pass up.
“I freaked out, yeah, and I’m leaving for college today so we’re on the road right after practice," said a Who-Dat.
“San Jose State, yeah. My dad’s side of the family is from Louisiana so ever since going to Louisiana for Thanksgiving and watching the Saints play, I’ve been a loyal fan.”
