Man arrested in Officer Chatéri Payne’s murder pleads guilty to firearms, drug charges

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man arrested in connection with the murder of Shreveport Police Officer Chatéri Payne pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession with the intent to distribute controlled substances.
Glenn Frierson, 38, of Shreveport, was arrested on January 15, 2019, in connection to Payne’s death.
According to the documents filed at the guilty plea, officers with the Shreveport Police Department searched Frierson’s place of business on May 3, 2018. As they entered the business, Frierson placed a pistol on the restroom floor that opened into his barber stall.
The officers found the Smith & Wesson, Model SD40, .40-caliber pistol, which was loaded with 12 rounds of ammunition.
Frierson owned the pistol and carried it for protection, when selling drugs.
He was also found with 28 grams of pure methamphetamine, which was stored inside his backpack and inside of a hidden compartment of a false beverage
container.
Frierson also possessed a scale to weigh drugs.
He was a convicted felon at the time he possessed the pistol.
He pleaded guilty on May 4, 2009, to possession with intent to distribute cocaine and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, eight of which were suspended.
It is illegal under federal law for a convicted felon to possess a firearm or ammunition.
He faces 10 years in prison for illegally possessing a firearm and 20 years in prison for drug distribution.
Frierson also faces three years of supervised release and a $1 million fine.
His sentencing is set for December 11, 2019.
