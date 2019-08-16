LSU loses close one to Dominican Republic in Spain opener

“Emmitt, I thought, played really well; I’m really proud of him,” said head coach Will Wade. “I thought we got off to a great start and then their physicality just wore us down as the game went on. They are just older and bigger. We just wore down as the game went on. It was kind of what we did last year. We hung around, hung around and we made a game of it but we get out of the way and don’t take a charge late in the game and they take a charge late in the game. Those are the details that we really took care of in the past, but we didn’t take care of today.”