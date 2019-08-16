Lake Charles man arrested for robbery

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man has been arrested for second degree robbery, according to Lake Charles Police.
Department Spokesman, Lt. Jeffrey Keenum, says police responded to a robbery near Ryan Street and Mill Street around 8 a.m. on Thursday, August 15, 2019.
On arrival officers say they learned a suspect, Horace Van Stevens, 37, had physically assaulted a 67-year-old victim and stolen cash as well as other personal items.
The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment having sustained a serious injury from the attack.
During their investigation officers say that a short time after the robbery, the suspect returned to the scene and was subsequently placed under arrest for second degree robbery. No bond has been set for him at this time.
Lake Charles Police Officer Dakota Baccigalopi made the arrest and Sergeant John Russell is the lead investigator.
