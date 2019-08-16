Lagrange High School class of 1961’s veterans honored

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Members of the Lagrange High School class of 1961 say dozens of class members were drafted into war.
Today some of the veterans from that class came back to accept a plaque dedicated in their honor. Lagrange Principal Samuel Baynes says this was one of the first classes to come through his school.
"These were athletes and many of them ended up being drafted and many of them ended up sacrificing their lives,” Baynes said. “It's a recognition of the class of 61's ultimate sacrifice and they came back to give back to the school again."
Darrell Fontenot and Brian Hirsh say as veterans, they know the importance of recognition.
"I think it's important to remember the sacrifices of the members of the class,” Fontenot said. “We take a lot of pride in being graduates of Lagrange high school."
"I think it's important to remember that the war was not a popular thing at the time and I think it would be very nice if the civilian population and the people look back and see that we were just doing our job. We didn't make the rules, we followed them."
“It’s an honor to have something put up in our high school honoring us.”
Though they are no longer attending the school, their legacy will live on through the halls.
“To have people come from the Vietnam era, this is a ways for us to thank them forever.”
