Joe Chapa wins election challenge, remains on ballot for Beauregard sheriff

DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - Joe Chapa remains in the race for sheriff of Beauregard Parish, a judge ruled Friday morning.
Chapa and four others signed up to run for sheriff during the qualifying period last week.
But a challenge - filed by a Beauregard Daily News reporter and others - claimed that Chapa did not meet the residency requirements to run for sheriff.
Judge Kerry Anderson ruled in Chapa’s favor Friday morning, saying that the challenge does not meet the burden of proof.
Also running for sheriff are: John Gott, Mark Herford, Jim Jacobsen and Rob Moreland Sr.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.