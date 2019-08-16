Gov. Edwards requests major disaster declaration after flood fight ends in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards has sent a letter to President Donald J. Trump requesting that he issue a major disaster declaration following the flooding that happened along the Mississippi River this year. The declaration would allow the federal government to supplement the flood fight costs for state and local agencies along with damages incurred.
“We have never dealt with river flooding issues like we have experienced this year,” Gov. Edwards said in a prepared statement. “The Mississippi River remained above flood stage for the longest period in recorded history, and record rainfall only added to problems along waterways across the state. The conditions were so extreme that the Bonnet Carre Spillway had to be opened twice. While we faced a threat that exceeded the 1927 Mississippi River flood, our local levee districts and parishes have incurred great costs for patrols and temporary repair efforts. State agencies took extraordinary measures to support our local partners, but assistance from the federal government will be instrumental in helping them continue their recovery.”
Public assistance has been requested for Assumption, Caldwell, Catahoula, Concordia, East Carroll, Franklin, Iberville, Ouachita, Pointe Coupee, Rapides, St. Martin, Terrebonne, and West Feliciana parished. The assistance will help fund services involving debris removal, emergency protective measures and permanent work on infrastructure.
The governor has requested hazard mitigation statewide.
The request indicates that Lower Mississippi River flooding cannot be defined by a single, brief period of time. According to the United States Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), the Mississippi River and tributaries drain 41 percent of all water in the U.S. It is the world’s third-largest watershed.
The increased rainfall in the Midwest and Tennessee, Ohio and Arkansas river valleys, in addition to snowmelt in the north since late 2018 that drained draining to Louisiana. For months, those floodwaters continued to impact the levee system in Louisiana.
Gov. Edwards had issued a State of Emergency Declaration for Louisiana effective February 26, 2019.
On July 30, the Mississippi River had fallen below moderate flood stage at all gauges. But the governor is asking to extend the incident period through that date.
More parishes may be added once the full assessment process is completed. Damage assessment work is not possible in some areas at this time because high river levels make roads inaccessible.
To read the request, click here.
