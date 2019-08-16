Gov. Edwards requests major disaster declaration after flood fight ends in Louisiana

“We have never dealt with river flooding issues like we have experienced this year,” Gov. Edwards said in a prepared statement. “The Mississippi River remained above flood stage for the longest period in recorded history, and record rainfall only added to problems along waterways across the state. The conditions were so extreme that the Bonnet Carre Spillway had to be opened twice. While we faced a threat that exceeded the 1927 Mississippi River flood, our local levee districts and parishes have incurred great costs for patrols and temporary repair efforts. State agencies took extraordinary measures to support our local partners, but assistance from the federal government will be instrumental in helping them continue their recovery.”