First Alert Forecast: A little relief from the heat this weekend with rain in the forecast

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Expect a mix of sun and clouds through the rest of this evening with more sun than clouds. Meaning that the heat is going to be on! We’ll see high temperatures top out near the mid 90s with the heat index between 105-108 degrees. We do have a slight chance for an afternoon shower, but those are going to be few and far between. Into the evening hours we’ll see that temperature falling, but not much. Lows bottom out in the mid to upper 70s with a few lingering clouds.
Saturday we’ll start off warm and humid. Through the afternoon we’ll see those rain chances increasing with a good scattering of showers expected. This is going to be our prime time to see those temperatures cool down. With rain chances at a 60% chance that high temperature is being held down to the low 90s with the heat index between 101-106 through the afternoon. The heat index is still hot, but its a relief from the 110+ we’ve been reaching during the afternoon. Have a back up option of you do have outdoor plans, but remember this showers are still going to be hit or miss. Some of these storms could get a little stronger with gusty winds and heavy downpours possible. Remember turn around don’t drown if roads start to accumulate water. Through the evening as showers and storms begin to diminish after sunset we’ll see temperatures falling into the upper 70s. No true cool down again, due to the increased moisture in the air from the rainfall.
Sunday it’ll be warm and humid once again to start the day. We’ll have temperatures in the mid to upper 70s warming into the low 90s during the afternoon. We still have that rain chance hanging around, but we’re expecting less widespread that on Saturday. Which means heat will be the main focus through the afternoon. The heat index is expected to be between 102-107 degrees through the afternoon so be sure to stay hydrated with plenty of water and use sunscreen! We will have that chance for a hit or miss shower or storm through the evening so be sure to keep the KPLC weather app handy to track showers as they move through our area.
That same rain chance continues through much of next week with rain chances at 40% everyday as we return to that normal summer time patterns. Highs top out in the low 90s each day with a heat index between 100-105 possibly a little hotter depending on when that rain occurs. Be sure to keep the KPLC Weather App close by to check it out as storms develop during the afternoon.
Out in the tropics we’re not expecting development in the next 5 days!
