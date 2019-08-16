First Alert Forecast: A little relief from the heat this weekend with rain in the forecast

Saturday we’ll start off warm and humid. Through the afternoon we’ll see those rain chances increasing with a good scattering of showers expected. This is going to be our prime time to see those temperatures cool down. With rain chances at a 60% chance that high temperature is being held down to the low 90s with the heat index between 101-106 through the afternoon. The heat index is still hot, but its a relief from the 110+ we’ve been reaching during the afternoon. Have a back up option of you do have outdoor plans, but remember this showers are still going to be hit or miss. Some of these storms could get a little stronger with gusty winds and heavy downpours possible. Remember turn around don’t drown if roads start to accumulate water. Through the evening as showers and storms begin to diminish after sunset we’ll see temperatures falling into the upper 70s. No true cool down again, due to the increased moisture in the air from the rainfall.