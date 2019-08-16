First Alert Forecast: Heat returns today with limited cooling showers this afternoon

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - For our Friday, it will not be a bad day at all. That cold front helped us by bringing the rain but also by pushing that ridge of high-pressure away. Therefore, we will not have temperatures quite as high. Instead they should top out in the lower to mid 90s. It’s still hot, but just not as hot as it was early this week. It’s not a big difference, but we’ll take whatever we can get! After all, it is now the hottest time of the year! Rain chances Friday are up to 30%. So, a few isolated showers are not ruled out. Most of those will be near the coast.
This evening, it will be hot. Since we did not see any much rain today, the temperatures will be a bit warmer. Those temperatures should range around the lower 90s to the mid 80s. I do not expect any more rain as we approach sunset. Certainly, after sunset, we will be done with any showers. It should be a nice evening to kick off the weekend.
Overnight, I do not expect any rain. It should be a nice night with a few passing clouds. So, it should be partly cloudy with a few breaks here and there, and we may see a few peeks of the stars and the moon tonight. Temperatures will be slightly cooler compared to the last few nights. Lows will be around the mid 70s.
This weekend will have the rain chances go back up. The sea breeze will be kicking back into gear and will create higher rain chances. I have the rain chances up to 60% for both days now. There will be heavy downpours along with frequent lightning in any storms at times. I still would not cancel any plans this weekend, but I would have an indoor plan alternative just in case. Temperatures will top out in the lower to mid 90s.
Monday will be another rainy day. I have the rain chances up to 60%. So, there will be an extra surge of tropical moisture that will bring more rain around. Most of the rain should be in the afternoon. I would keep an umbrella with you all day and send the kids to school with one as well. Temperatures will be held in check with the high rain chances. Temperatures will top out in the lower 90s.
Tuesday and Wednesday will both have a 40% chance of rain. There will not be as many showers around. It will be more like a typical summertime day. So, scattered showers and storms in the afternoon are likely. Temperatures will top out in the lower to mid 90s.
Thursday and Friday next week will not have as much rain. The rain chances will continue to go down and should only be up to 30%. There will be a few isolated showers around, but most of us will not see any rain. Temperatures will be a little warmer with lower rain chances. Highs will top out in the lower to mid 90s.
In the tropics, there is no activity. There is no chance of development within the next 2-5 days. Most of this is because of the Saharan dust moving off the coast of Africa. That is preventing any storms from developing. Now that we are in the beginning of August, the tropics are expected to become more active. As long as the Saharan dust sticks around, the tropics will remain at least somewhat quiet. We will be keeping our eyes on anything that may form and will keep you updated.
One area we are watching beyond the five days in the gulf. There is a chance some storms try to become more organized over some time. A few computer models are trying to show something possibly developing, even if it is just a rain-maker. There’s still no threat to us right now, and I am not putting too much faith in these models until we get closer.
