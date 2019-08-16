’Clear the Shelters’ day sheds light on harsh reality

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Animal shelters nationwide are participating in ‘Clear the Shelters’ day, Saturday, Aug. 17, to help find forever homes for cats and dogs.
The annual event encourages people to adopt shelter animals, clearing as many cages as possible by waiving pet adoption fees.
Renee Smith, founder and owner of Lake Charles Pit Bull Rescue has rescued and helped find forever homes for hundreds of animals in the Lake area. What was once a form of therapy has now turned into a career.
“There were two things that saved my life after rehab: I found out I was pregnant with my little girl and I started Lake Charles Pit bull rescue," Smith said.
It’s safe to say Smith looks forward to any opportunity at finding a loving home for the animals in her care.
Clear the Shelters is sponsored by NBC- and Telemundo-owned stations, which team up with local animal shelters nationwide in the pet adoption drive. Since 2015, more than 250,000 pets have found forever homes as a result of the effort.
The ASPCA — or American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals — estimates that in addition to 3.3 million dogs in shelters at any given time, there are 3.2 million cats.
About 1.5 million of them — 670,000 dogs and 860,000 cats — are euthanized before they can be adopted, though the ASPCA says those numbers are declining, in large part because a greater percentage of them are adopted. About 1.6 million dogs and 1.6 million cats are adopted every year.
The ASPCA also says that about 620,000 dogs and 90,000 cats that enter shelters every year are strays that are eventually returned to their owners.
Being that Lake Charles Pit Bull Rescue holds adoptions on that day, Renee said it’s also a good opportunity to let others know about a dark cloud that surrounds the event.
“As a rescue person that’s done rescues for 10 years now, I’m always aware of what’s going on in rescues," said Renee. "There was a really horrible thing that came across my news-feed about a dog that was adopted during a clear the shelter event and she was beaten, starved, etc.”
She said while the goal behind the day is simple, the reality is a bit more complex.
“Of course, I’m always hopeful that a lot of dogs will end up in good places but it also makes me very nervous because I know what can happen to the dogs," Smith said.
Although the stories behind some of the dogs are too harsh to tell, Smith said it gives her courage to keep fighting for their lives.
Lake Charles Pit Bull Rescue will hold their adoption event Saturday, Aug. 17th from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Petco Lake Charles across from the Prien Lake Mall.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.