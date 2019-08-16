Authorities investigating another ATM theft in SWLA

VINTON, La. (KPLC) - Another ATM theft in Southwest Louisiana — and this one, shockingly, inside a store with employees and customers.
Early Thursday morning at about 1:30, Vinton Police said at least two suspects put a chain around an ATM, and used a stolen vehicle to rip it from the ground of the Love’s truck stop.
Captain Scott Spell with Vinton Police said this case is different than others he’s seen in the area.
“There were employees present, there were patrons in the store. A very bold act by these perpetrators," Spell said.
While there were people present, the general manager at Love’s said no one was hurt during the incident. Spell said police are going to be vigilant in the Vinton area.
“Of course we’ll increase our patrols, do more business checks, we’ll get out and investigate suspicious people that may be in parking lots. Like I said, we uncovered a lot of evidence from this case and I feel very confident we’ll be pursuing these suspects and have arrests," Spell said.
Spell said the suspects could face multiple charges.
“Felony theft and criminal damage to property. We’re waiting to contact the ATM owners to find out exactly the amounts,” Spell said.
Vinton police are investigating to see if these suspects are connected to a similar ATM theft in Harris County that happened a few hours after the incident in Vinton.
This is an ongoing investigation in conjunction with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.