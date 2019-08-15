Week-by-Week High School Football Schedule

District 3-5A
- LaGrange at Barbe
- Lake Charles College Prep at Sulphur
- Sam Houston at Washington-Marion
District 3-4A
- DeRidder at South Bearegard
- Leesville at Jennings
District 4-4A
District 4-3
- Iota at Iowa
- Crowley at St. Louis
- Tioga at Westlake
District 5-2A
- DeQuincy at Catholic P.C.
- East Beauregard at Kinder
- Elton at Oakdale
- Northwood-Lena at Pickering
- Mangham at Rosepine
- St. Edmund at Vinton
District 6-2A
- Basile at Lake Arthur
- Welsh at Rayne
District 4-1A
- Grand Lake at North Central
- Merryville at Mamou
- Oberlin at Pine Prairie
District 3-5A
- Barbe at St. Thomas More
- Sulphur at Notre Dame
District 3-4A
- Washington-Marion at DeRidder
- Lake Charles College Prep at Leesville
District 4-4A
District 4-3A
- Jennings at Eunice
- St. Louis at Jena
- Westlake at Crowley
District 5-2A
- Pine Prairie at Oakdale
- Pickering at East Beauregard
- Elton at Vinton
District 6-2A
- Welsh at Iota
District 4-1A
- Mamou at Basile
- Ville Platte at Grand Lake
- Highland Baptist at Hamilton Christian
- Sacred Heart at Oberlin
District 3-5A
- Barbe at Catholic N.I.
- Carencro at Sam Houston
District 3-4A
- DeRidder at Jennings
District 4-4A
District 4-3A
- Natchitoches Central at Lake Charles College Prep
- Westlake at Rayne
District 5-2A
- Oakdale at Oberlin
- Pickering at Merryville
- East Beauregard at Rosepine
- Central Caltholic at Vinton
District 6-2
- Lake Arthur at Iota
District 4-1A
- Basile at Sacred Heart
- Loreauville at Elton
- Grand Lake at Highland Baptist
- Hamilton Christian at St. John
District 3-5A
- Southside at Barbe
- Acadiana at Sulphur
- Sam Houston at New Iberia
District 3-4A
- Green Oaks at DeRidder
- Leesville at Pineville
District 4-4A
- Washington-Marion at Carencro
District 4-3A
- Marksville at Iowa
- Cecila at Jennings
- South Beauregard at Iota
- Westlake at East Feliciana
District 5-2A
- Albany at DeQuincy
- Kinder at Opelousas Catholic
- St. Mary’s at Oakdale
- Pickering at Grant
- Rosepine at Sacred Heart
District 6-2A
District 4-1A
- Hamilton Christian at Basile
- East Beauregard at Elton
- Merryville at Grand Lake
- Gueydan at Oberlin
District 3-5A
- New Iberia at Barbe
- Sulphur at Lafayette
District 3-4A
District 4-4A
- Opelousas at LaGrange
District 4-3A
- Tioga at South Beauregard
- Church Point at St. Louis
District 5-2A
- Lake Arthur at Pickering
- Jonseboro-Hodge at Rosepine
- D’Arbonne Woods Charter at Vinton
District 6-2A
- Lake Arthur at Pickering
- Welsh at Vanderbilt Catholic
District 4-1A
- Gueydan at East Beauregard
- Elton at Merryville
- Oberlin at Hamilton Christian
District 3-5A
- Barbe at Sam Houston
- Southside at Sulphur
District 3-4A
- DeRidder at Bolton
- Tioga at Leesville
District 4-4A
- North Vermilion at LaGrange
- Washington-Marion at Crowley
District 4-3A
- Jennings at St. Louis
- Lake Charles College Prep at Westlake
District 5-2A
- Oakdale at DeQuincy
- Vinton at Pickering
District 6-2A
- Lake Arthur at Lafayette Christian
- Notre Dame at Welsh
District 4-1A
- Basile at Elton
- Grand Lake at Oberlin
- Hamilton Christian at Gueydan
District 3-5A
- Lafayette at Barbe
- Sulphur at Comeaux
- Southside at Sam Houston
District 3-4A
- Leesville at DeRidder
District 4-4A
- Washington-Marion at Eunice
District 4-3A
- Iowa at Jennings
- St. Louis at Lake Charles College Prep
- Westlake at South Beauregard
District 5-2A
- Pickering at DeQuincy
- Kinder at Oakdale
- Vinton at Rosepine
District 6-2A
- Port Barre at Lake Arthur
District 4-1A
- East Beauregard at Basile
- Oberlin at Elton
- Hamilton Christian at Grand Lake
- Gueydan at Merryville
District 3-5A
- Barbe at Sulphur
- Acadiana at Sam Houston
District 3-4A
- DeRidder at Peabody
- Bolton at Leesville
District 4-4A
- LaGrange at Rayne
- North Vermilion at Washington-Marion
District 4-3A
- Iowa at Westlake
- Jennings at Lake Charles College Prep
- South Beauregard at St. Louis
District 5-2A
- DeQuincy at Kinder
- Oakdale at Vinton
- Rosepine at Pickering
District 6-2A
- Welsh at Lake Arthur
District 4-1A
- Basile at Meryville
- Oberlin at East Beauregard
- Elton at Hamilton Christian
- Grand Lake at Gueydan
District 3-5A
- Acadiana at Barbe
- Sulphur at New Iberia
- Sam Houston at Lafayette
District 3-4A
- Tioga at DeRidder
- Leesville at Northwood-Shreveport
District 4-4A
- Washington-Marion at Lagrange
District 4-3A
- Lake Charles College Prep at Iowa
- Jennings at South Beauregard
- St. Louis at Westlake
District 5-2A
- Vinton at DeQuincy
- Pickering at Kinder
- Rosepine at Oakdale
District 6-2A
- Lake Arthur at Notre Dame
- Port Barre at Welsh
District 4-1A
- Gueydan at Basile
- Hamilton Christian at East Beauregard
- Grand Lake at Elton
- Merryville at Oberlin
District 3-5A
- Barbe at Comeaux
- Sulphur at Sam Houston
District 3-4A
- DeRidder at Cecilia
- Leesville at Peabody
District 4-4A
- LaGrange at Eunice
- Rayne at Washington-Marion
District 4-3A
- Iowa at St. Louis
- Westlake at Jennings
- South Beauregard at Lake Charles College Prep
District 5-2A
- DeQuincy at Rosepine
- Kinder at Vinton
- Oakdale at Pickering
District 6-2A
- Lake Arthur at Kaplan
- Welsh at Lafayette Christian
District 4-1A
- Oberlin at Basile
- East Beauregard at Grand Lake
- Elton at Gueydan
- Merryville at Hamilton Christian
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.