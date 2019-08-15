Week-by-Week High School Football Schedule

Week-by-Week High School Football Schedule
August 15, 2019 at 4:18 PM CDT - Updated August 15 at 4:28 PM

WEEK 1

District 3-5A

  • LaGrange at Barbe
  • Lake Charles College Prep at Sulphur
  • Sam Houston at Washington-Marion

District 3-4A

  • DeRidder at South Bearegard
  • Leesville at Jennings

District 4-4A

District 4-3

  • Iota at Iowa
  • Crowley at St. Louis
  • Tioga at Westlake

District 5-2A

  • DeQuincy at Catholic P.C.
  • East Beauregard at Kinder
  • Elton at Oakdale
  • Northwood-Lena at Pickering
  • Mangham at Rosepine
  • St. Edmund at Vinton

District 6-2A

  • Basile at Lake Arthur
  • Welsh at Rayne

District 4-1A

  • Grand Lake at North Central
  • Merryville at Mamou
  • Oberlin at Pine Prairie

WEEK 2

District 3-5A

  • Barbe at St. Thomas More
  • Sulphur at Notre Dame

District 3-4A

  • Washington-Marion at DeRidder
  • Lake Charles College Prep at Leesville

District 4-4A

District 4-3A

  • Kinder at Iowa
  • Jennings at Eunice
  • Rosepine at South Beauregard
  • St. Louis at Jena
  • Westlake at Crowley

District 5-2A

  • DeQuincy at Lake Arthur
  • Pine Prairie at Oakdale
  • Pickering at East Beauregard
  • Elton at Vinton

District 6-2A

  • Welsh at Iota

District 4-1A

  • Mamou at Basile
  • Ville Platte at Grand Lake
  • Highland Baptist at Hamilton Christian
  • Sacred Heart at Oberlin

WEEK 3

District 3-5A

  • Barbe at Catholic N.I.
  • LaGrange at Sulphur
  • Carencro at Sam Houston

District 3-4A

  • DeRidder at Jennings
  • Leesville at Washington-Marion

District 4-4A

District 4-3A

  • Iowa at Welsh
  • Natchitoches Central at Lake Charles College Prep
  • South Beauregard at DeQuincy
  • St. Louis at Kinder
  • Westlake at Rayne

District 5-2A

  • Oakdale at Oberlin
  • Pickering at Merryville
  • East Beauregard at Rosepine
  • Central Caltholic at Vinton

District 6-2

  • Lake Arthur at Iota
  • Iowa at Welsh

District 4-1A

  • Basile at Sacred Heart
  • Loreauville at Elton
  • Grand Lake at Highland Baptist
  • Hamilton Christian at St. John
WEEK 4

District 3-5A

  • Southside at Barbe
  • Acadiana at Sulphur
  • Sam Houston at New Iberia

District 3-4A

  • Green Oaks at DeRidder
  • Leesville at Pineville

District 4-4A

  • Lake Charles College Prep at LaGrange
  • Washington-Marion at Carencro

District 4-3A

  • Marksville at Iowa
  • Cecila at Jennings
  • South Beauregard at Iota
  • St. Louis at Welsh
  • Westlake at East Feliciana

District 5-2A

  • Albany at DeQuincy
  • Kinder at Opelousas Catholic
  • St. Mary’s at Oakdale
  • Pickering at Grant
  • Rosepine at Sacred Heart
  • Vinton at Lake Arthur

District 6-2A

  • Vinton at Lake Arthur
District 4-1A

  • Hamilton Christian at Basile
  • East Beauregard at Elton
  • Merryville at Grand Lake
  • Gueydan at Oberlin

WEEK 5

District 3-5A

  • New Iberia at Barbe
  • Sulphur at Lafayette

District 3-4A

  • Iowa at DeRidder
  • DeQuincy at Leesville

District 4-4A

  • Opelousas at LaGrange
  • Jennings at Washington-Marion

District 4-3A

  • Kinder at Lake Charles College Prep
  • Tioga at South Beauregard
  • Church Point at St. Louis
  • Oakdale at Westlake

District 5-2A

  • DeQuincy at Leesville
  • Lake Arthur at Pickering
  • Jonseboro-Hodge at Rosepine
  • D’Arbonne Woods Charter at Vinton

District 6-2A

  • Welsh at Vanderbilt Catholic

District 4-1A

  • Basile at Grand Lake
  • Gueydan at East Beauregard
  • Elton at Merryville
  • Oberlin at Hamilton Christian

WEEK 6

District 3-5A

  • Barbe at Sam Houston
  • Southside at Sulphur

District 3-4A

  • DeRidder at Bolton
  • Tioga at Leesville

District 4-4A

  • North Vermilion at LaGrange
  • Washington-Marion at Crowley

District 4-3A

  • South Beauregard at Iowa
  • Jennings at St. Louis
  • Lake Charles College Prep at Westlake
District 5-2A

  • Oakdale at DeQuincy
  • Rosepine at Kinder
  • Vinton at Pickering
District 6-2A

  • Lake Arthur at Lafayette Christian
  • Notre Dame at Welsh

District 4-1A

  • Basile at Elton
  • Merryville at East Beauregard
  • Grand Lake at Oberlin
  • Hamilton Christian at Gueydan
WEEK 7

District 3-5A

  • Lafayette at Barbe
  • Sulphur at Comeaux
  • Southside at Sam Houston

District 3-4A

  • Leesville at DeRidder

District 4-4A

  • LaGrange at Welsh
  • Washington-Marion at Eunice

District 4-3A

  • Iowa at Jennings
  • St. Louis at Lake Charles College Prep
  • Westlake at South Beauregard

District 5-2A

  • Pickering at DeQuincy
  • Kinder at Oakdale
  • Vinton at Rosepine

District 6-2A

  • Port Barre at Lake Arthur
District 4-1A

  • East Beauregard at Basile
  • Oberlin at Elton
  • Hamilton Christian at Grand Lake
  • Gueydan at Merryville

WEEK 8

District 3-5A

  • Barbe at Sulphur
  • Acadiana at Sam Houston

District 3-4A

  • DeRidder at Peabody
  • Bolton at Leesville

District 4-4A

  • LaGrange at Rayne
  • North Vermilion at Washington-Marion

District 4-3A

  • Iowa at Westlake
  • Jennings at Lake Charles College Prep
  • South Beauregard at St. Louis

District 5-2A

  • DeQuincy at Kinder
  • Oakdale at Vinton
  • Rosepine at Pickering

District 6-2A

  • Welsh at Lake Arthur

District 4-1A

  • Basile at Meryville
  • Oberlin at East Beauregard
  • Elton at Hamilton Christian
  • Grand Lake at Gueydan

WEEK 9

District 3-5A

  • Acadiana at Barbe
  • Sulphur at New Iberia
  • Sam Houston at Lafayette

District 3-4A

  • Tioga at DeRidder
  • Leesville at Northwood-Shreveport

District 4-4A

  • Washington-Marion at Lagrange

District 4-3A

  • Lake Charles College Prep at Iowa
  • Jennings at South Beauregard
  • St. Louis at Westlake

District 5-2A

  • Vinton at DeQuincy
  • Pickering at Kinder
  • Rosepine at Oakdale

District 6-2A

  • Lake Arthur at Notre Dame
  • Port Barre at Welsh

District 4-1A

  • Gueydan at Basile
  • Hamilton Christian at East Beauregard
  • Grand Lake at Elton
  • Merryville at Oberlin

WEEK 10

District 3-5A

  • Barbe at Comeaux
  • Sulphur at Sam Houston

District 3-4A

  • DeRidder at Cecilia
  • Leesville at Peabody

District 4-4A

  • LaGrange at Eunice
  • Rayne at Washington-Marion

District 4-3A

  • Iowa at St. Louis
  • Westlake at Jennings
  • South Beauregard at Lake Charles College Prep

District 5-2A

  • DeQuincy at Rosepine
  • Kinder at Vinton
  • Oakdale at Pickering

District 6-2A

  • Lake Arthur at Kaplan
  • Welsh at Lafayette Christian

District 4-1A

  • Oberlin at Basile
  • East Beauregard at Grand Lake
  • Elton at Gueydan
  • Merryville at Hamilton Christian

