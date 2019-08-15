SWLA Arrest Report - August 15, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for August 14, 2019.
Phillip Dean Patrick, 42, Lake Charles: Strangulation; child endangerment.
Gabriella Alyce Adams, 20, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse aggravated assault; property damage under $1,000.
Gregory Anthony Cole Jr., 39, Lake Charles: No drivers license on person; theft of a motor vehicle worth between $1,000 and $5,000.
Mark Allen Leger, 36, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; parole detainer.
Kaelan Blaine Prater, 19, Westlake: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting an officer.
Mary Lee Durgan, 57, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (3 charges); theft under $1,000.
Elizabeth Ann Bellon, 36, Jennings: Contempt of court.
Derek Wayne Moss, 36, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; theft under $1,000; possession of drug paraphernalia; simple burglary; trespassing; possession of stolen things under $1,000.
Maurice Emanuel Hodges, 36, Reserve: Instate detainer.
Derrick D Steven, 39, Starks: Theft between $1,000 and $5,000; contempt of court.
Anna Alisa Marie Robinson, 29, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (3 charges); theft between $750 and $5,000.
Ivo Kareem Richardson, 45, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a convicted felon (2 charges).
Glenda Gayle Carter, 55, Sulphur: Contempt of court; parole detainer.
Reginald Eugene Nelson, 35, Lake Charles: Obscenity; drive-by shooting.
Michael Ray Dantley, 21, Lake Charles: Drive-by shooting.
Kasey Alexander Monceaux, 24, Charleston, WV: Contempt of court.
Damon Lee Robinson, 18, Enid, OK: Attempted first degree rape; indecent behavior with juveniles; felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile; simple robbery.
Tyriss Grass Tallman, 44, Navajo, NM: Probation violation.
Warren Bernard Irving, 44, Sulphur: Child endangerment.
Anthony Ray Jenkins Jr., 18, Lake Charles: Drive-by shooting.
