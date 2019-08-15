Louisiana safest state for kids to go online, according to study

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Living in a digital world— parents actively look for ways to protect their children from the dangers that can be found on the internet.
According to the 2018 Internet Crime Report by the F.B.I., almost 8,000 victims of internet crimes were under 20 years old.
So, internet provider, CenturyLinkQuote looked at three different factors in each state to determine just how safe each state is for your children online.
- Internet crime rates
- Cyberbullying and sexting laws
- Malware infection rates
The report said the Bayou State has the lowest victim rates for people under 20 at 5.5% and Louisiana is well under the national average for malware infection rates at 34.2%.
Even some of our neighboring states made the top 10 list.
Arkansas is right behind Louisiana as the second best state for their 11 cyber bullying and sexting laws in place to help keep the children safe.
Texas is ranked as 8th best for their low victim rate which sits just over 7%.
The state that took the most dangerous spot? Alaska.
