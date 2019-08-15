How law enforcement tracks registered sex offenders

JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office stated on Monday, deputies had arrested Damon Levar Gloston, 40, for not notifying Sex Offender Watch deputies that he moved within 1,000 feet of Lake Arthur Elementary in July. Chief Deputy said this violated residency requirements and notification requirements as a Tier 1 sex offender. Ivey says Gloston turned himself in, was arrested on the outstanding warrants and booked into parish jail with no bond.
“Those individuals that are convicted [in cases where the victim is under the age of 13] are not allowed to live within a thousand feet of a school, daycare center, private school, park, any place like that where there would be children.” Ivey said. “The last time that deputies could identify his good address was in July. So it was less than a month, about two weeks. We have one deputy that’s assigned to oversee all of it, but our patrolmen assist him.”
The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office currently monitors 88 registered sex offenders in the Parish; 17 more are currently in jail. Ivey says deputies try to check up on the offenders not currently serving time once a month.
“They try to make contact with all the registered sex offenders once a month to make sure they are up to date on where they live, where they work, and what they drive," Ivey said. “Anything they are supposed to report to law enforcement because of their conviction we check on. Each one of our patrol shifts, we have four, rotate and each one gets a certain group or number. During their normal patrol hours, if they can and have the time, they check to make sure they are still there. In the past, we have had instances where it’s a rental, the Deputy goes there, and there’s someone new living there.”
So what does JDPSO do when this happens?
“Normally they will go back and start looking at their contact numbers they gave when they were arrested and booked in jail,” Ivey said. “If we know they have employment somewhere then the deputies have to go to that employment and see if they still work there. If he does, we then contact him and find out where they are now residing and then make sure he is notified that he has requirements to come in and register. In some cases, they also have to send out notifications to the neighborhood that they are living there now.”
While that doesn’t happen often according to Ivey, he says the Sheriff’s Office is trying to be proactive in monitoring those convicted.
“We’re just trying to be proactive in this so we don’t have any other victims and that the sex offenders that are convicted are required to follow these rules and report their residency, employment, what they travel in so we can keep people safe,” Ivey said.
To check and see if a registered sex offender lives or works near you simply go to your Parish Sheriff’s website and type in your address or click on the map depending on the Sheriff’s website:
- Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office sex offender registry
- Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office sex offender registry
- Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office sex offender registry
- Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office sex offender registry
- Louisana State Police sex offender registry
