Gov. Edwards requests federal assistance for areas affected by Barry

BATON ROUGE (KPLC) - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has sent a letter to Pres. Donald Trump requesting federal assistance for areas affected by Hurricane Barry.
Edwards is asking that Trump make a Major Disaster Declaration for the state due to Barry’s impact. Barry made landfall July 13, 2019, near Intracoastal City with maximum sustained winds of 71 mph and gusts up to 85 mph.
Allen Parish is among those that would receive Public Assistance.
Allen is one of seven parishes (Iberia, Lafourche, Plaquemines, St. Mary, Terrebonne and Vermilion) that would receive assistance involving debris removal, emergency protective measures and permanent work on infrastructure such as roads, bridges, water control facilities, buildings, equipment, utilities and parks.
Other parishes (Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Jefferson, Orleans, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. John the Baptist, Tangipahoa and West Feliciana) would receive assistance involving debris removal and emergency protective measures.
Barry dropped significant rainfall in portions of Southwest Louisiana - including more than 23 inches in Ragley and more than 18 inches in Oberlin.
Edwards also requested statewide Hazard Mitigation funding, which is generally 15 percent of the total amount of Federal assistance provided to a state, territory or federally-recognized tribe following a major disaster declaration. Hazard Mitigation is any action taken to reduce or eliminate long term risk to people and property from natural disasters.
Additional parishes may be added once the full assessment process is completed.
