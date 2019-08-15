First Alert Forecast: Rain sticks around through the weekend limiting the heat

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - For the rest of today, there will be some more rain. Most of the rain will be confined to the south. So, basically from I-10 to the Gulf of Mexico will see higher rain chances. North of I-10 will not see as much rain around. I have a 40% chance of rain today. I would keep an umbrella with you today since there will still be plenty of scattered showers. Temperatures will again be held in check with the rain around. Temperatures will warm up to the mid 90s, then cool down after the rain arrives.
This evening, the rain will slowly come to an end. Once we lose that daytime heating, the storms should wind down. After sunset, there should not be any more rain. Temperatures will be cooler thank to the rain. Even though it will be very humid, the temperature being lower will help it not feel so oppressive.
Overnight, I do not expect any rain. It should be a nice night with a few passing clouds. So, it should be partly cloudy with a few breaks here and there, and we may see a few peeks of the stars and the moon tonight. Temperatures will be slightly cooler compared to the last few nights. Lows will be around the mid 70s.
Friday will not be a bad day at all. That cold front helped us by bringing the rain but also by pushing that ridge of high-pressure away. Therefore, we will not have temperatures quite as high. Instead they should top out in the lower to mid 90s. It’s still hot, but just not as hot as it was early this week. It’s not a big difference, but we’ll take whatever we can get! After all, it is now the hottest time of the year! Rain chances Friday are up to 20%. So, a few isolated showers are not ruled out.
This weekend will have the rain chances go back up. The sea breeze will be kicking back into gear and will create higher rain chances. I have the rain chances up to 60% for both days as of now. The rain chances may increase even more if the latest computer models continue to indicate more rain. I am considering putting the rain chance up to 60%, so stay tuned. I still would not cancel any plans this weekend, but I would have an indoor plan alternative just in case. Temperatures will top out in the lower to mid 90s.
Monday will be another rainy day. I have the rain chances up to 60%. So, there will be an extra surge of tropical moisture that will bring more rain around. Most of the rain should be in the afternoon. I would keep an umbrella with you all day and send the kids to school with one as well. Temperatures will be held in check with the high rain chances. Temperatures will top out in the lower 90s.
Tuesday and Wednesday will both have a 40% chance of rain. There will not be as many showers around. It will be more like a typical summertime day. So, scattered showers and storms in the afternoon are likely. Temperatures will top out in the lower to mid 90s.
In the tropics, there is no activity. There is no chance of development within the next 2-5 days. Most of this is because of the Saharan dust moving off the coast of Africa. That is preventing any storms from developing. Now that we are in the beginning of August, the tropics are expected to become more active. As long as the Saharan dust sticks around, the tropics will remain at least somewhat quiet. We will be keeping our eyes on anything that may form and will keep you updated.
