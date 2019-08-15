First Alert Forecast: Rain sticks around through the weekend limiting the heat

Friday will not be a bad day at all. That cold front helped us by bringing the rain but also by pushing that ridge of high-pressure away. Therefore, we will not have temperatures quite as high. Instead they should top out in the lower to mid 90s. It’s still hot, but just not as hot as it was early this week. It’s not a big difference, but we’ll take whatever we can get! After all, it is now the hottest time of the year! Rain chances Friday are up to 20%. So, a few isolated showers are not ruled out.