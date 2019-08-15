FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fewer storms today but chances increasing again by the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Rain chances aren’t zero today but also not as high as Wednesday either, although you’ll still want to carry you an umbrella for later this afternoon as a few scattered storms return, mainly for areas along and south of I-10. The front, presently draped across Southwest Louisiana, will continue a slow push southward through the day and help to spark some storms across the southern half of the viewing area this afternoon.
Lowest rain chances today will be for Vernon, Beauregard and Allen parishes, with the I-10 and coastal parishes see the greatest risk for storms to return. Timing of highest storm chances will again be mid to late afternoon as temperatures reach their maximum, around the lower to middle 90s. There is no official heat advisory in effect today but feels like temperatures could rise as high as 105 to 107 ahead of the rains today.
Friday will be an overall drier day areawide as ridging aloft combines with lower dew points to bring overall fewer afternoon storms, but the trends reverse by Saturday as a slug of tropical moisture gets pulled back northward over the state as the front over the Gulf pulls back up over the area and sends numerous scattered showers and thunderstorms back across the area both Saturday and Sunday afternoons.
This trend will continue into next week as an upper level trough sets up over the southeastern U.S. helping to aid in healthy daily rain chances with this weakness aloft in place for a few days next week. Highs each day will be closer to normal in the lower 90s with nighttime lows in the middle to upper 70s.
In the tropics, there is nothing brewing in the short term, at least through early next week to be concerned about. Some computer models do show some lowering pressures over the Gulf by late next week that will bear watching if trends continue in the models, but there is not enough model support to warrant any real concern at this time as too many obstacles appear to be in the way for anything major to develop in the Gulf late next week with wind shear and dry air likely keeping any development weak, but we’ll keep you updated if that changes or whether or not we need to be concerned.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.