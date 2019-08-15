FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fewer storms today but chances increasing again by the weekend

In the tropics, there is nothing brewing in the short term, at least through early next week to be concerned about. Some computer models do show some lowering pressures over the Gulf by late next week that will bear watching if trends continue in the models, but there is not enough model support to warrant any real concern at this time as too many obstacles appear to be in the way for anything major to develop in the Gulf late next week with wind shear and dry air likely keeping any development weak, but we’ll keep you updated if that changes or whether or not we need to be concerned.