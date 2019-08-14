Three Lake Charles men arrested after high speed chase

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles Police have announced the arrest of three men after a high speed pursuit in south Lake Charles.
Department Spokesman, Lt. Jeffrey Keenum, says that police attempted to make a traffic stop after observing Darterious “Phat Daddy” Bartie and others near Prejean Drive around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 13, 2019.
Bartie has had a $50,000 outstanding warrant for his arrest since February 2019 because of a shooting near Ryder Ave. and Anita Drive. The warrant was for the possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Police say that Bartie’s vehicle refused to stop and led officers on a high speed pursuit through south Lake Charles. During the pursuit the occupants of the vehicle threw out a number of items that police say they later recovered.
Among those items were narcotics, a firearm, and counterfeit money, according to police.
The chase ended without further incident in Cameron Parish where the following individuals were arrested:
- Dyllan Anthony Levi, 18, of Lake Charles, was arrested for monetary instrument abuse, 2 counts of possession of a Schedule II drug, and illegal possession of a stolen firearm. No bond has been set for him at this time.
- Tyrone Devonte Simen, 23, of Lake Charles, was arrested for monetary instrument abuse, 2 counts of possession of a Schedule II drug, and illegal possession of a stolen firearm. No bond has been set for him at this time.
- Darterious Kemon Bartie, 24, of Lake Charles, was arrested for monetary instrument abuse, 2 counts of possession of a Schedule II drug, illegal possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. These are in addition to his previous warrant. No bond has been set for the additional charges.
The Calcasieu Parish and Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Offices also assisted Lake Charles Police during the pursuit of these individuals.
